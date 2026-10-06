PB seeks answers on recurring landslides

THE Provincial Board (PB) has asked officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to explain measures being taken to address recurring landslides and falling debris along the national highway in Sogod, northern Cebu.

Ex-officio PB Member Celestino Martinez III filed the motion during the PB’s regular session on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, following concerns over repeated road obstructions and safety risks in Barangay Emi, particularly near Barangays Corazon and Liki.

Martinez said the problem has persisted nearly a year after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

“Since the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and nearly more than a year later, this recurring problem has hampered the smooth flow of traffic and posed serious safety risks to motorists, public transport operators and commuters traveling to the northernmost parts of the province,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Martinez said temporary clearing operations may restore traffic flow but should not be the only response. He asked whether the area had undergone a geotechnical assessment and whether slope protection, stabilization and a 24-hour early warning system were in place.

“The question that now must be asked is: what concrete and permanent measures are being undertaken to address this continuing hazard?” Martinez said.

Last June, the national highway in Sogod experienced recurring rockfalls and landslides following earthquakes that destabilized slopes in the area.

DPWH had been conducting slope stabilization works, including controlled slope failure, to remove loose rocks and soil.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro had directed the PDRRMO to assess the area and determine whether additional traffic controls and safety measures were needed.

Martinez said the road’s continued instability was concerning as weather disturbances become more likely. If the northern highway becomes impassable, motorists may have to use the Transcentral Highway through Tuburan and Tabuelan, resulting in a longer detour.

The invited DPWH and PDRRMO officials were initially expected to appear at the next regular session on Monday, Oct. 12, but their appearance was moved to a subsequent session because of a full agenda.

Martinez said the issue involves public safety, mobility and commerce because the highway is a major route connecting Cebu City to northern Cebu. / CDF