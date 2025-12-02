PB seeks P18M to repair quake-hit heritage churches

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) approved a resolution on Monday calling on Governor Pamela Baricuatro to allocate government funds for the repair of nine heritage churches in northern Cebu. These structures suffered damage during a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the region on Sept. 30, 2025.

The proposal

Authored by Board Member Paz Rozgoni, the resolution formally requests P18 million in total aid. The plan earmarks P2 million for each of the nine identified sites to support reconstruction efforts. The board emphasized that the damage is severe and requires significant resources that the local parishes likely do not possess on their own.

Why public funds for religious sites

The resolution justifies the use of government funds by categorizing the churches not merely as places of worship, but as “cultural and heritage structures” and “major economic drivers.” The provincial government views the restoration of these landmarks as essential to the region’s economic rehabilitation, specifically regarding tourism.

As the resolution noted, “The faster these churches are restored, repaired, reconstructed and developed, the faster the tourism industry of the Province of Cebu can recover.” This aligns with a previous move by the board on Oct. 20 to request funding from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza).

The targeted sites

The funding covers nine specific locations in northern Cebu, categorized by the resolution into tourist destinations and historic sites. Among the tourist destinations are the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Church in Bantayan, which was partially damaged, and the Capelinha de Fatima Replica in San Remigio, which suffered severe structural damage. The list also includes the St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish Church in Kawit, Medellin; the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Malabuyoc; and the Virgen de los Remedios Parish Church in Odlot, Bogo City.

The proposal further identifies historic structures dating back to the Spanish Colonial and American periods. These include the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, built in 1858, and the San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church in San Remigio, constructed in 1864. The final two sites are the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer in Bogo City, originally built in 1859, and the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Tabogon, which dates back to 1851.