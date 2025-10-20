PB seeks Tieza help to restore quake-hit churches

THE Cebu Provincial Board is requesting the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) to assist in the restoration and reconstruction of heritage churches in northern Cebu that were damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025.

The resolution, sponsored by 7th District Board Member Paz Rozgoni, was approved during the PB’s regular session on Monday, Oct. 20.

“The faster these churches or structures are restored, repaired, reconstructed, and developed, the faster the tourism industry of the Province of Cebu can recover,” reads a portion of the resolution.

The resolution seeks Tieza’s support in funding the repair of churches that serve as major cultural and tourist destinations in Cebu.

Among the churches identified that were damaged were Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Church in Bantayan, the Capelinha de Fatima Replica in San Remigio, the St. Ignatius de Loyola Parish Church in Kawit, Medellin, the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Malabuyoc, and the Our Lady of Odlót Parish Church in Bogo City.

These structures were either severely damaged or destroyed by the earthquake, according to the resolution.

The resolution further said the restoration of these churches would likely take a long time for the parishes and the Archdiocese of Cebu to complete without additional assistance.

It emphasizes that the damaged churches are not only places of worship but also important cultural landmarks and tourist attractions in the province.

Under Republic Act 9593, or the Tourism Act of 2009, Tieza is mandated to allocate funds for heritage preservation and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the repairs of the emergency room (ER) and operation room (OR) in Bogo Provincial Hospital are now back to full operations after repairs were completed.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025 damaged the hospital, forcing the management to transfer the patients to other locations in the hospital compound.

The contractor ZLREJ Construction chief technical officer L-Rej Awit said they focused on finishing the ER and OR quickly because they are vital for patients who need urgent care. / CDF, AYB