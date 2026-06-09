PB seeks update on port repairs

THE Provincial Board (PB) has summoned Cebu Port Authority (CPA) officials and several mayors to explain who will fund repairs to ports damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

Why it matters: The issue could reshape how port revenues are shared between the CPA and local government units (LGUs), especially in towns and cities that need quick funds after disasters.

PB Member Celestino Martinez III pushed for a review of the CPA’s revenue-sharing setup with host LGUs.

“Will you shoulder the cost of repairs?” Martinez asked, adding that LGUs want to know whether CPA has rehabilitation funds, how much is available and why money has not been released.

The issue: CPA and host LGUs currently follow a 50-50 revenue-sharing arrangement.

In 2023, the Cebu Port Commission approved an 80-20 split in favor of LGUs, but it has not been implemented pending higher management approval.

By the numbers: CPA reportedly needs P623 million to repair and rehabilitate seven damaged northern Cebu ports.

Ports affected include Hagnaya Port in San Remigio, Polambato Port in Bogo City and Kawit Port in Medellin.

What’s next: CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III, other port officials and mayors from affected areas are being invited to appear before the Provincial Board.

The bottom line: Cebu officials want a clear answer on whether CPA will pay for port repairs — or whether LGUs should temporarily keep all port collections to fund rehabilitation themselves. / Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa, CNU intern