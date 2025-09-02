PB summons DPWH 7 chief to give updates on projects in Cebu

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has invited Department of Public Works and Highways Central Visayas (DPWH 7) Director Danilo Villa to its September 8, 2025 regular session.

The invitation, formalized in a resolution approved on Monday, September 1, 2025, aims to discuss proposed road and infrastructure projects for the province.

Cebu Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco told media on Tuesday, September 2, that he wants an update on specific projects.

These include the Integrated Flood Control and Drainage System Plan, the Metro Cebu Expressway, and other road construction efforts in the province implemented by DPWH 7.

A resolution authored by Fourth District Board Member Celestino Martinez stated that the Provincial Board needs to be apprised of the DPWH's planned projects, including those for the Fiscal Year 2026.

It acknowledged the vital role of the DPWH in supervising national road and infrastructure projects within Cebu.

The Board recognized that identifying and prioritizing road projects is essential for equitable development, economic growth, and improved accessibility for residents.

Soco said the PB’s action is not a way to delay projects.

“Dili man ni siya pagdelay (This is not to delay projects). This is really what's supposed to be done,” Soco said when asked to call for a unified coordination with local government units and national agencies.

He said it is a necessary step to ensure unified coordination between local and national agencies.

He cited the Local Government Code, which mandates coordination and the legislature's approval for national government projects.

Soco said the resolution aligns with a provincial ordinance.

Ordinance 2023-05, titled, "An Ordinance Enabling and Harmonizing Sections 2(C), 25(B), 26, 27 and Other Salient Provisions of the Local Government Code Concerning the Implementation of National Projects and Programs by National Government Authorities within the Province of Cebu," was enacted on September 4, 2023.

In 2023, the vice governor was Hilario Davide III.

Soco said that Section 25(b) requires national agencies to coordinate with local government units and ensure their participation during planning and implementation.

Sections 26 and 27 require consultation with LGUs and Sanggunian approval for projects that may cause environmental damage or affect resources.

“Katung (The) resolution that was authored by Board Member Tining Martinez and adopted unanimously by the body is in line with the ordinance we have passed in 2023, this is Ordinance 2023-02 and this later amended in Ordinance 2023-05,” Soco said.

The ordinance expanded the definition of the Sanggunian to include the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

The ordinance also includes penalties for national agencies that fail to comply. (CDF)