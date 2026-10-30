PB to start hearings on P14.6B budget

MEMBERS of the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) will begin deliberating on the proposed P14.6-billion annual budget of the Cebu Provincial Government for 2027 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

During the PB’s regular session on Monday, Oct. 26, it acknowledged receipt of the proposed 2027 budget, which was submitted on Oct. 15 and was formally referred to the committee on budget and appropriations, which will lead the budget deliberations.

The budget deliberations are scheduled after the Kalag-kalag weekend as the PB begins its review of the Province’s proposed spending program for 2027.

The deliberations will start at 9:30 a.m. at the legislative conference room, which is located on the second floor of the legislative building on the Capitol compound.

First presenters

The first offices to present their proposed budgets will be the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, Provincial Budget Office and Provincial Accounting Office.

The proposed 2027 budget, is about 22.7 percent higher than the Province’s P11.9-billion budget for 2026. The office of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro proposed the budget.

The proposed spending program is based on projected revenues, particularly a higher National Tax Allotment and increased income from provincial hospitals.

Health care remains the biggest budget priority, with P5.865 billion, or 40.2 percent of the total budget, earmarked for hospital improvements, medicines, medical equipment, personnel and improved access to health services.

The Province is also proposing P354.824 million for agriculture, a 142 percent increase, to support farmers and fisherfolk and strengthen food security.

For water supply, the proposed allocation is P100 million, up from P25 million in 2026, as the Province prepares for the expected effects of the expected super El Niño.

The proposed infrastructure budget includes P220 million for roads, bridges, repairs and street lighting, while another P25 million is intended for drainage, flood control and other protective structures.

Disaster preparedness has a proposed allocation of P440 million for training, equipment, emergency response and coordination with local government units.

Seven offices scheduled on Nov. 4

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, seven offices will present and defend their proposed budgets before the board.

These are the Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator’s Office, Provincial Legal Office, Provincial Information and Communications Technology Office, Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Office of the Provincial Vice Governor, PB and the Office of the Secretary to the PB.

The Provincial General Services Office, Provincial Veterinarian’s Office and Provincial Agriculturist’s Office are scheduled to present their proposals on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Deliberations to resume on Nov. 10

The deliberations will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the Provincial Information Office, the operations of the Cebu South and North Bus Terminals, and the Office of the Governor, including the administrator and other offices, scheduled to appear before the board.

On Nov. 11, the PB will hear the budget proposals of the Cebu Provincial Inter-LGU Waterworks System Office, Provincial Assessor’s Office and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The Provincial Engineering Office, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and Provincial Health Office are scheduled for Nov. 12.

Final batch

The final scheduled batch on Nov. 17 will cover the province’s district and provincial hospitals.

These include Badian District Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital-Balamban, Bantayan District Hospital, Barili District Hospital, Daanbantayan District Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao City, Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital, Mariano J. Cuenco Memorial Hospital, Minglanilla District Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital-Carcar City, Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital, Tuburan District Hospital, Jose Maria V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital, Oslob District Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City and Juan Dosado Memorial Hospital. / CDF