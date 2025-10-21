PB: Untie pets now

THE Provincial Board has called on pet owners to avoid tying up their animals to ensure their safety during emergencies or disasters.

Following various incidents in Cebu — including recent earthquakes, typhoons, and fires — pet owners across the province are urged not to keep their animals in cages or confined spaces.

This was through a resolution authored by 3rd District Board Member Dason Lorenz Lagon, which was approved during the board’s session on Oct. 20.

“It has been observed that many pets, particularly dogs, are often left tied or chained, making them vulnerable and unable to escape danger during such emergency situations,” Lagon said.

The resolution was filed a few days after a fire broke out in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, which claimed the lives of two pet dogs.

It was also prompted by reports of several animals that died during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu.

Lagon reminded pet owners to act responsibly by following the Animal Welfare Act of the Philippines, which mandates the protection of animals even during emergencies.

“Allowing pets to remain tied during disasters not only exposes them to injury and death but also causes unnecessary suffering and contradicts the principles of compassion and responsible pet ownership,” said Lagon.

“While human lives are always the foremost priority during emergencies, untied pets have a greater chance to escape and survive in the absence of their owners’ immediate assistance,” he added.

Lagon also directed local disaster and rescue units to inform and educate their constituents about disaster preparedness — not limited to human safety but also inclusive of the protection of animals in their surroundings. / ANV