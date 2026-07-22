PB urges crackdown on online bomb hoaxes

FOLLOWING a series of false bomb and shooting threats across Cebu, the Provincial Board (PB) has urged law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute those behind alarming posts circulating online.

PB Member Dason Larenz Lagon authored the resolution, approved on Monday, July 20, 2026, calling for closer coordination with authorities to trace individuals spreading hoax threats that cause public panic.

Lagon told Beyond Legislation, the Facebook page of the 17th Provincial Board, that the recent incidents prompted him to file the measure.

The resolution asks the National Bureau of Investigation 7 and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group to track down offenders and enforce existing laws.

Recent incidents

The measure cited a shooting threat against a public high school in Barangay Tingo, Lapu-Lapu City, where police later arrested the perpetrator. It also referenced a June 22 shooting threat involving a student of San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. Two minors, aged 14 and 15, were placed under the custody of the local social welfare office.

Lagon said the incidents caused fear among students, parents and school officials while disrupting classes and prompting security responses.

The resolution cited Presidential Decree 1727, or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, which prohibits the malicious spread of false bomb threats. Violators may face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to P40,000, or both, even if the threats were made as pranks.

The PB urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen cyber crime monitoring and pursue those posting false threats online to deter similar incidents and protect public safety. / VEEJAY CATADMAN, UP CEBU INTERN