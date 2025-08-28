PBA eyes Cebu return

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is looking to bring games back to the historic Cebu Coliseum after learning that its P100-million renovation is nearing completion and is now compliant with international standards.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial expressed delight upon hearing that the venue has been upgraded to meet the requirements of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the sport’s world governing body.

“Totoo? Maganda iyan. Definitely we will hold games diyan. Meron tayong tatlong promoters diyan sa Cebu at kapag nagreach out sila sa atin, definitely maglalaro kami diyan,” Marcial told SunStar Superbalita Cebu on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

(Really? That’s great. Definitely, we will hold games there. We have three promoters in Cebu, and once they reach out to us, we will surely play there.)

Marcial said once a promoter coordinates with them, the league will conduct an ocular inspection of the refurbished coliseum -- its first major facelift since being constructed in 1962 -- before scheduling games in Cebu.

“After our inspection, we will see kung kailan tayo makalaro ulit diyan sa Cebu Coliseum. Sa 50th season natin, definitely we will hold games diyan,” he added.

(After our inspection, we will see when we can play again at the Cebu Coliseum. In our 50th season, we will definitely hold games there.)

The commissioner also hopes to feature Cebuano PBA superstars June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer and Roger Pogoy of TNT Tropang Giga when the league returns to the coliseum on Sanciangko Street.

The PBA has not staged a game at the venue for years because of its aging facilities, which no longer met FIBA standards.

However, with its modernization, that will soon change, as the upgraded venue now features a centralized air-conditioning system, a four-sided LED jumbotron, FIBA-approved wooden flooring, new and more comfortable seats, and a new roof.

The project, spearheaded by University of Cebu founder and chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go, began in March 2025.

Go’s aim was to complete the renovation works ahead of the opening ceremony of the 50th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on Sept. 13.

With just over two weeks left before the date, the vision of restoring the Cebu Coliseum as a premier sports and entertainment venue is about to be realized. (ESL)