PBA is coming to Cebu

​FOLLOWING the successful staging of the East Asia Super League (EASL) and Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) season openers, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to bring games to the new SM Seaside City Arena Cebu.

​PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed this during his visit to Cebu over the weekend, when he met with SM Seaside City Cebu management and other stakeholders to finalize arrangements for the games.

​Marcial said the PBA is looking at staging a semifinal game or possibly a match in the finals of the ongoing Governors’ Cup, which could be held in December.

He welcomed the enthusiasm of Cebuanos for major sporting events, citing the EASL’s season opening, which drew over 10,000 spectators, and the PVL double-header, which attracted more than 19,000 fans.

​The commissioner also briefly discussed the major renovations at the Cebu Coliseum, saying the PBA plans to hold games more frequently in Cebu starting next year.

​He added that the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has once again become part of the PBA, noting that many PBA stars began their careers in the league. / JBM