PBA mulls Cebu games

MANILA – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) plans to hold games or even a finals outing at the newly opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena at the Queen City of the South.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was invited to the Arena’s inauguration on July 9 and was impressed by the P7-billion facility owned by SM Prime Holdings.

Located within the SM Seaside complex in Cebu City, the seven-story venue has a seating capacity of 16,000 and can accommodate a maximum 25,000 people. It has 30 corporate and VIP suites and a huge parking area.

“Sobrang laki at sobrang ganda (Really big and grand),” Marcial said in a news release Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Marcial said Cebu games may be held as early as the finals of the 50th season-ending Governors’ Cup, or possibly by Season 51 of the league.

“Balak talaga natin maglaro dun. Tingnan natin kung kakayanin sa finals. Kung hindi naman, pwedeng next season na (We really plan to play there. We’ll see if we can do it for the finals. If not, it will be for next season),” he said.

Marcial joined SM Prime Holdings executive committee chair Hans Sy, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick Gregorio during the inauguration.

“Malalaki yung (It has a big) dugout and locker area. At may practice court sya (And with a practice court),” Marcial said, noting that such features augur well for PBA games and other international tournaments to be hosted by the country through the SBP and PSC.

The seaside venue, obviously bigger than the 15,000-capacity SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, will host the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup in July 2027. International groups are also lined up to hold concerts this year. / PBA Media / PNA