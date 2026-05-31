PBA pioneer Canent dies at 80

ONE of the pioneers and legend ary playmakers of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rene Canent passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the age of 80. A fierce competitor, Ca nent first made waves in the 1960s by leading the JRU Heavy Bombers to consecutive NCAA titles alongside Egay Go mez and Angel Patrimonio. By 1975, he transitioned from the MICAA’s Yco pow erhouse to Tanduay’s pi oneer PBA franchise un der Don Manolo Elizalde, establishing a lethal back court trio with Freddie Webb and Mike Bilbao over a six-season career. Beyond his on-court wiz ardry, Canent cemented his legacy as a player advocate, serving as the inaugural presi dent of the PBA Players Asso ciation during the Leo Prieto era. He had called Los Angeles home since the ‘80s. / RSC