PBA postpones games due to Typhoon Uwan

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has announced the postponement of its double-header offering on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, due to the threat of Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong) in the Philippines.

The league announced that the game between league-leading TNT Tropang Giga and Magnolia Hotshots, and the duel of fan-favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and Titan Ultra will be postponed as part of the safety measures amid the weather disturbance.

“In light of the incoming Super Typhoon Uwan, and with the safety of our fans, players, officials, and staff as our top priority, the PBA has decided to postpone its Sunday, November 9 games,” the league said in a statement.

The double-header was originally scheduled to be played at the Ynares Montalban with the Tropang Giga (5-1) protecting a four-game winning streak. TNT previously beat Converge, Titan Ultra, Meralco, and Terrafirma in an overtime affair.

The Hotshots, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 92-94 loss to the San Miguel Beermen.

In the other matchup, the Gin Kings and Titan are riding on a momentum as they are both coming off wins with the Gin Kings taking a dominant 104-74 victory against NLEX, while the Giant Risers are fresh from a 97-86 win against Blackwater. / RSC