PBA semis intensify at MOA Arena

Four powerhouse teams clash for pivotal Game 3 encounters in their respective semifinal matchups at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.

The Game 3 hostilities kick off with the Meralco Bolts taking on TNT Tropang Giga at 5:15 PM, followed by the heavyweight showdown between Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine at 7:30 PM.

Meralco will lean heavily on the prowess of its import Akil Mitchell and a dependable local core featuring Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi, and Chris Banchero as they try to neutralize TNT’s dominant import Bol Bol and his reliable supporting cast of Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac, and Calvin Oftana.

Meanwhile, Ginebra will place its trust in resident import Justin Brownlee and seasoned veterans Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar to counter Rain or Shine’s explosive import Jaylen Johnson and their fearless local crew led by Jhonard Clarito, Adrian Nocum, and Andrei Caracut. / RSC