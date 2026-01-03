PBA teammates pay tribute to Norwood

GABE Norwood, celebrated by teammates and fans alike as a leader and role model, played the final game of his storied career in the Philippine Basketball Association last Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

His team, Rain or Shine, saw its Philippine Cup run come to an end after falling to Meralco in back-to-back quarterfinal matchups.

Despite entering the series with a twice-to-beat advantage as the No. 2 seed, the Elasto Painters were unable to overcome the Bolts, who mounted a resilient comeback to clinch the series and eliminate Rain or Shine. Norwood’s last professional game thus came on Dec. 29, marking the close of an era for one of the league’s most respected veterans.

Long-time teammate Beau Belga reflected on the moment, calling it an honor to have shared the court with Norwood, whose leadership and dedication left a lasting impact on the team both on and off the floor.

“It was such an honor being your teammate for 15 years. 2 championships, some of finals and semis appearance and lots of memories on & off the court with you,” Belga posted on social media. / RSC