PBB Big Winner donates P1 million prize

KAPUSO Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab 2.0 Big Winner Caprice Cayetano donated her P1 million prize to The Little Ark Foundation.

The foundation is a non-profit organization based in Quezon City that supports underprivileged children battling illnesses such as cancer.

“Original plan ko na po talaga na i-share ‘yung makukuha ko kung sakaling manalo ako sa PBB. Kahit before entering po, ‘yun na po talaga iniisip ko na gagawin ko kung sakali na maging Big Winner,” Caprice said in an interview with GMA Network.

She added that she also hopes to extend help to the deaf community.

“Gusto ko po talagang mag-donate hindi lang po sa mga bata kundi sa mga deaf community din po… Gusto ko po na ma-enjoy nila yung childhood nila at maranasan maging normal na bata na walang sakit,” she said.

Caprice comes from a well-off family that owns fine dining restaurants in Manila, with her father known as an international chef. / TRC S