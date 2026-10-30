PBB, GGV: How are the TV ratings?

PINOY Big Brother Collab 3.0, which premiered on Saturday, Oct. 24, recorded a 6.6% rating, followed by 2.7% on Sunday and 3.8% on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gandang Gabi Vice, which featured Marian Rivera amid the discussion surrounding their “padlock issue,” recorded a 3.4 percent rating.

While these figures may not be considered exceptionally high, they are reportedly seen as steady and respectable, especially given how much television viewership has changed with the rise of online streaming platforms. / TRC S