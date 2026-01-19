PBB housemate Princess criticized for behavior

Some viewers criticized Princess Aaliyah, a housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0,” following her actions during eviction night on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

Netizens pointed out two moments in particular: when fellow housemate Fred Moser attempted to hold her hand while awaiting the results, and when he tried to hug her after being announced as the evictee. Princess appeared uninterested and was heard telling him, “Go, go, go.”

Moser has openly expressed romantic feelings for Princess, even requesting a partner switch during a previous dance task out of jealousy. Princess has said she considers him only a friend for now.

With Moser out of the house, some viewers speculate Princess could be the next to face eviction. / TRC S