PBB housemate speaks out in support of LGBTQ+ siblings

“Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” fourth runner-up Miguel Vergara shared that he proudly supports his LGBTQIA+ siblings.

In an interview, Vergara revealed that two of his siblings identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, describing their family dynamic as diverse and accepting.

“I shared my story because I want it to be normal — and it should be normal,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of respect and acceptance, adding that people should not be judged for who they are.

“Now, I’m even more proud of them,” he added./ TRC