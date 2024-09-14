'PBB' touches on real adoption issues

Forgiveness is often called freedom, and for Cebu’s “Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11” contestant Kai Montinola, it meant reclaiming her story.

When she auditioned, Kai shared that she was searching for the missing piece in her life — her biological parents. On Sept. 6, 2024, just before National Pardon Day on Sept. 8, “Pinoy Big Brother” became the stage where Kai finally addressed the unresolved gaps of her past.

The reality show welcomed Flora Montinola, Kai’s adoptive mother, who surprised Kai with the news that she had found her biological mother, fulfilling the promise she had made to her daughter.

Support

When the episode aired, with Kai and Flora preparing to meet Kai’s biological mother, they opened up about their fears and joy. Flora’s fear of losing Kai was met with Kai’s reassurance that she would always be a part of her life.

According to Philippines Without Orphans, an estimated 1.8 million children in the Philippines are orphaned or abandoned. Government data shows that from 2009 to 2021, 8,258 children were declared legally available for adoption.

Despite the challenges of the adoption process in the country, it was evident that Kai and Flora were meant to find each other. Flora provided Kai with the loving, supportive home she had always needed.

Forgiveness

Kai’s biological mother, Jean Navarro, entered the house after confirming the results of a DNA test.

“I have so many questions and so many things to say to her. I want to apologize and know if she accepts my apology,” Jean said inside the confession room.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, extreme poverty, single parenthood and abuse are some of the main reasons parents place their children for adoption. Jean’s situation reflected these challenges, as she explained her decision to Kai.

“I’m so sorry that you had to be separated from us. It was because of the hardship,” Jean said. Kai learned that she was Jean’s eighth child and had nine siblings, all from the same father.

“It was for you. I didn’t want you to experience the struggle we were facing at that time because it was really hard,” Jean explained, noting that Kai’s father was unemployed at the time.

“I realized I have no reason to be angry. I understand your situation. It may not have been the right thing to do, but it was meant to happen. I am very grateful for the life I have now,” Kai responded.

Healing

Their emotional embrace was filled with tears and mutual understanding. Jean’s sincere apology allowed Kai to begin the process of healing. Flora, watching the scene, felt content knowing she had provided Kai with the love and stability she needed.

The episode ended with a touching dinner where Kai, Jean and Flora gathered around the table, laughing, reminiscing and looking forward to more moments together. For Kai, the evening marked the culmination of years of searching and longing. Her journey to find her biological parents resonated deeply with viewers, offering a message of hope that even the most difficult journeys can lead to beautiful new beginnings.