PBBM expands WCIP as Cebu hub goes ‘smart’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated seven parcels of land in Balamban, Cebu, for inclusion in the existing West Cebu Industrial Park (WCIP)-Special Economic Zone.

According to a news release issued Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, President Marcos signed Proclamation 1105 on Dec. 4.

The proclamation integrates seven parcels of land totaling 69,490 square meters, located in Barangays Arpili and Buanoy, into the industrial park.

The inclusion of the land is subject to the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, as amended by RA 8748, its implementing rules and regulations, and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) Board of Directors Resolution 22-117, series

of 2022.

In Barangay Arpili, the land included in the ecozone is covered by:

Lot 4-A Sk-07-000192 (TCT No. 113-2024000343)

Lot 1770 Sk-07-000190 (TCT No. 113-2024000072)

In Barangay Buanoy, the included land comprises five titles:

Lot 1437-A-2-A-2 Sk-07-000191 (TCT No. 113-2014000144)

Lot 1437-A-2-B-2 Sk-07-000193 (TCT No. 113-2014000351)

Lot 1437-A-2-C-2 Sk-07-000191 (TCT No. 113-2014000146)

Lot 1686 Sk-07-000313 (TCT No. 113-2025000701)

Lot 1695 Sk-07-000186 (TCT No. 1132024000260)

Background

The WCIP is an Aboitiz-developed Peza Special Economic Zone undergoing significant expansion in the midwestern town of Balamban. Originally centered on shipbuilding, the hub is evolving to attract light-to-medium manufacturing, automotive, electronics and IT companies.

Key aspects & updates:

The ongoing 39-hectare expansion of the WCIP is rapidly gaining momentum, with 50 percent of the new industrial space already sold as of late 2025. The expansion is expected to significantly boost the local economy by creating thousands of additional jobs, building upon the 14,000 positions currently supported by the estate.

Beyond industrial growth, the WCIP is evolving into a fully integrated “smart city” and self-contained community. Development plans include the construction of a dedicated business district, a commercial mall, a transport terminal and various

residential components.

The estate is also positioning itself as a leader in green infrastructure, pursuing Berde-District Registration and integrating smart city features into its core operations. Locators within the zone continue to benefit from strategic logistics advantages, including a dedicated seaport and streamlined customs services provided by the Peza.

This development follows the recent Presidential proclamation, which government officials say aligns with the national strategy to decentralize economic activity and promote industrial growth outside of Metro Manila. / PNA