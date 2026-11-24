MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, welcomed home Filipino tennis star Alex Eala, congratulating her on reaching a career-high world No. 15 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Marcos, accompanied by Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, joined Eala in a ceremonial tennis rally at the Eusebio Gymnasium of Pasig Central Elementary School to celebrate her historic achievements and growing stature in international tennis.

Marcos described Eala as a source of national pride and an inspiration to young Filipinos.

“Wine-welcome home natin ang ating kampeon na si (We welcome home our champion) Alex Eala who has brought pride and glory to the Philippines everywhere she goes,” he said.

“Napakagandang halimbawa sa ating mga kabataan (She is a good role model for our youth). Alex, it’s always a joy to welcome you home to see you and to once again congratulate you for all that you have done and congratulate you for all your great achievements. We are all so, so proud,” Marcos added.

He said Eala’s achievements not only make Filipinos proud of her but also remind them to take pride in their national identity.

“We are not only proud of you. You remind Filipinos to be proud to be Pinoy (Filipino),” he said.

For her part, Eala said her big dreams have continued to motivate and inspire her to pursue excellence. She credited her family for supporting her journey and providing a strong foundation for her success.

“Ang lalaki ng mga pangarap ko, mula noon hanggang ngayon. Iyan ang nagmo-motivate sa akin… Ang mga pangarap ko talaga ang nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa akin (My dreams have always been big, and they continue to motivate me... My dreams are truly what inspire me),” she said.

“In my personal journey, a lot started at home. So, I have a family that is very supportive, very loving, and that builds a great foundation for someone to succeed in life,” Eala added.

Eala made waves on the global stage this year, capturing her first WTA singles title in Washington, D.C., and breaking into the world’s top 20. She also finished as runner-up at the Hong Kong Open and reached the semifinals in Berlin and Auckland.

At Wimbledon, Eala made history as the first Filipino player in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, capping her breakthrough season with a career-high world No. 15 ranking.

Also attending Tuesday’s homecoming celebration were Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and Olympic pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, whose international achievements also continue to inspire Filipino athletes and aspiring sports champions.

In recognition of her contributions to Philippine sports and historic achievements, DepEd and Milo Philippines honored Eala with the Gawad Sulo ng Simula at Tagumpay.

The award was presented by Angara, Nestlé Philippines CEO Mauricio Alarcón, and Milo Philippines Senior Vice President Veronica Cruz. / PNA