PBBM honors Yulo, RP team

Their families and supporters welcomed them and they proceeded to Malacañan Palace in Manila, personally welcomed by Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, with their sons Joseph Simon and William Vincent.

Marcos bestowed Presidential Citations upon the athletes, although not all 22 were in the Palace.

Yulo was likewise awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit in recognition of his twin triumphs in the floor exercise and vault events of men’s artistic gymnastics, becoming the first Filipino to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

The Philippines placed 37th in the overall ranking and was the best Southeast Asian country, happening on the 100th year of participation in the quadrennial Summer Games.

More incentives

In his message, Marcos announced additional cash incentives: PHP2 million each for all athletes, except Yulo, from the Office of the President (OP) and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Petecio and Villegas will receive a total of PHP4 million each, including the law-mandated PHP2 million for an Olympic bronze medal.

Marcos added that the OP would also provide PHP500,000 for the coaching staff of each athlete.

“Tamang tama, nandito si (PAGCOR) Chairman (Alejandro Tengco)... siya maraming pera eh. So, lahat naman ng atleta natin, bigyan na natin basta nag-Olympian, bigyan na natin ng tig-iisang milyon (It’s good timing that the PAGCOR chair is here. He has the money. We’ll give all Olympians PHP1 million each),” Marcos said.

“Ima-match pa ng Office of the President ‘yung ibibigay mo para at least may PHP2 million tayo. Bukod pa roon, dahil sa ating pangingilala sa lahat ng tumulong... the coaching staff, bibigyan din natin ng kalahating milyon,” he added.

Yulo had the biggest pot, of course, worth PHP40 million -- PHP10 million for each gold as mandated by law and the matching incentives from the OP.

Marcos said the amount pales in comparison with the Filipino athletes’ sacrifices while preparing for the grandest stage in sports.

“You have shown the spirit of the Filipino, the determination of a Filipino, and the excellence of the Filipino spirit,” Marcos said.

Structured sports program

The President vowed to reach out to the Olympians to seek their inputs on how to further improve the country’s sports program.

He said that a well-structured sports development program will be developed by the government.

“I want to be part of the development of sports in the Philippines. Na-iwan-iwanan na tayo (We have been left behind),” Marcos said. “If you can consider that all of these athletes who have done so well and have made us so proud, there’s no official, technical support from the government.”

Marcos said the athletes “did it on their own.”

EJ Obiena, John Tolentino, Lauren Hoffman, Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, Carlo Paalam, Kiyomi Watanabe, Kayla Sanchez, Eumir Marcial, Jarod Hatch, Joanie Delgaco, Sam Catantan, John Ceniza, and Hergie Bacyadan also graced the dinner in their honor.

The other Philippine team members not in the country are gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo; and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina. / PNA