PBBM to give Paralympians heroes’ welcome

MANILA – The six athletes who competed at the just-concluded Paris Paralympics will receive a heroes’ welcome from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Archer Agustina Bantiloc, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, javelin thrower Cendy Asusano, and swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

They will make a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

“Our President is very supportive who acknowledges and recognizes the efforts of our athletes,” Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo said in a news release from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Monday.

President Marcos also honored the athletes who joined the Olympics last month.

“We express our gratitude to the President for his all-out support. Our Chief Executive made us feel really special,” Barredo said.

“Our para athletes did their best at the Paris Paralympics but fell short of reaching the podium. We are proud of their valiant efforts, nonetheless,” he added. / PNA