PCAB, CIAP placed under DTI chief’s direct supervision

TO ENSURE the integrity and transparency of government agencies involved in building infrastructure projects, the Construction Industry Association of the Philippines (CIAP) and the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) have been placed under the direct supervision of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque.

CIAP and PCAB are attached agencies of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, DTI said placing these agencies under Roque’s direct supervision aims to “restore integrity and transparency through a major revamp.”

“Placing them under my direct supervision will ensure that order, transparency, and accountability are restored within these agencies,” Roque said.

The agency said the “leadership intervention underscores the DTI’s unwavering commitment to prevent mismanagement and any conduct detrimental to its agencies.”

It said the change “signals a renewed focus on accountability and better governance within CIAP and PCAB as they undergo this significant review and clean-up.”

“Full transparency and cooperation are mandatory, and those who breach the trust and mandate entrusted to us will be held accountable,” Roque stressed.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, Sept. 1, the senators raised alarm over the alleged “revolving door” licensing of contractors blacklisted in government projects, pressing the PCAB to strengthen its oversight and coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways. / PNA