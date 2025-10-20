Cebu

PCC clears Permafrost Singapore’s acquisition of Camp Resources

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has cleared the acquisition by Permafrost Investments GMF2 Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based investment firm, of a majority stake in Camp Resources Property Holdings Inc., which operates cold storage facilities in Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, and Pangasinan.

The deal, formalized on May 27, 2025, was reviewed for its potential effects on competition in the nationwide rooftop solar installation market.

After review, the PCC found the transaction unlikely to lessen competition, citing a fragmented market with multiple players.

The clearance, issued on Aug. 27, 2025, allows both parties to proceed with their strategic plans. / KOC

