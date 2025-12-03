PCC clears Prime Infra–First Gen venture

THE Philippine Competition Commission said it found no competition issues in the planned joint ventures of Prime Infrastructure and First Gen after a Phase 1 review of their linked energy assets.

Prime Infra will acquire majority stakes in seven First Gen units holding interests in several gas-fired plants and an LNG terminal in Batangas.

The watchdog assessed two horizontal and four vertical markets and said the deal is unlikely to lessen competition.

It noted minimal market share changes in renewables and low combined share in retail supply, while ruling out foreclosure risks.. / KOC