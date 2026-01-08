PCC clears Robinsons Supermarket–Premiumbikes deal

THE Philippine Competition Commission said it found no competition concerns arising from Robinsons Supermarket Corporation’s proposed acquisition of 100 percent of Premiumbikes Corp.

In a statement, the PCC said its mergers and acquisition office reviewed the deal’s impact on local markets for motorcycle accessories as well as oils and lubricants in cities and municipalities where both firms operate.

The assessment drew on data from the companies and inputs from regulators, competitors and trade groups. The PCC concluded the transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen competition, citing the parties’ limited market shares and the presence of numerous competitors that would constrain any exercise of market power.

Robinsons Supermarket operates several retail brands nationwide, while Premiumbikes runs more than 200 motorcycle dealerships carrying major global brands.

The regulator said it will continue monitoring mergers to ensure markets remain fair and competitive for consumers and businesses. / KOC