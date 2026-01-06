PCCI backs targeted spending under 2026 GAA

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, identified five priority areas where the 2026 national budget should be directed to support inclusive growth, boost competitiveness and strengthen long-term economic resilience.

PCCI welcomed the passage of the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) but stressed that allocations must translate into tangible benefits for Filipinos and be implemented with transparency and private-sector consultation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday, Jan. 5, the country’s P6.79-trillion national budget for 2026 and vetoed almost P92.5-billion worth of projects lodged under the unprogrammed appropriations in the national budget.

The business group said budget spending should focus on developing both hard and soft infrastructure, including transport, digital connectivity and institutional capacity, to improve productivity and reduce business costs.

It also called for stronger investment in education and workforce skills to ensure the country remains competitive as industries shift toward higher-value and technology-driven activities.

A third priority is enhancing trade competitiveness and strengthening supply chains, including measures to improve logistics efficiency and reduce bottlenecks that weigh on exporters and manufacturers.

PCCI said the budget should also support initiatives that build economic resilience and help manage inflation, citing the need to cushion businesses and households from external shocks and climate-related risks.

Finally, the group underscored the importance of policies that safeguard food, water and energy security, warning that supply disruptions in these sectors could undermine growth and investor confidence.

PCCI president Ferdinand “Perry” Ferrer also welcomed Marcos’ move to reallocate unprogrammed funds, calling it a step toward fiscal discipline, accountability and more transparent public spending.

“With integrity and close consultation with the private sector, the 2026 GAA can be a powerful tool for inclusive growth and job creation,” Ferrer said. / KOC