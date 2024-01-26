PCCI in West Visayas holds One Visayas Creative Expo

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Western Visayas and the Regional Development Council 6 are mounting One Visayas Creative Expo 2024 with the theme “Go Lokal! Go Visayas!”

The event runs from Jan. 22-28, 2024 in SM City Iloilo.

This joint activity will bring together industry players in trade and tourism who will showcase the best products, destinations, and festivals of Regions 6, 7 and 8.

The event aims to interconnect the three Visayas regions in terms of infrastructure, communications, tourism, agriculture and trade and industry and promote Go Lokal as a retail brand for innovative and quality products.