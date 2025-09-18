PCCI: Poor connectivity risks PH digital future

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) warned that without stronger investments in connectivity, the Philippines risks falling further behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in the race toward a digital economy.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, PCCI stressed that digital inclusion hinges on treating broadband as critical infrastructure — on par with roads, energy and ports.

“Connectivity is the foundation of meaningful and inclusive digital transformation,” PCCI said, noting that despite gains in digital payments, e-commerce, and online public services, the country lags in infrastructure, business digitization, e-government maturity and tech talent development.

PCCI president Consul Enunina Mangio said rural and underserved areas must be prioritized.

“To achieve inclusive and sustained growth, schools, enterprises, and local governments outside urban centers must have the same level of access and reliability. To be competitive, cost and speed must match or surpass Asean peers already ahead in MSME digitization and digital services,” she said.

PCCI ICT director Dennis Anthony Uy added that connectivity gaps can only be closed through more strategic investments in fixed and mobile broadband, particularly in underserved regions.

The group urged policymakers to expand last-mile connectivity through PPPs, streamline permitting for telecom projects, enforce infrastructure sharing, accelerate 5G rollout and incentivize community networks. / KOC