PCCI urges MSME aid, anti-graft reforms

CITING the economic importance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Tuesday called on the government to ensure secure data-sharing operability among offices. This measure aims to eliminate redundant business name and tax registration processes.

This was one of the 13 key proposals presented in a resolution issued by the PCCI at the closing of the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo, urging the government to institute sweeping changes.

The proposals aimed at improving the business environment and ensuring ease of doing business include:

• Greater access to affordable financing through the Department of Finance, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and the Small Business Corp. (SB Corp.).

• Capacity-building through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Tourism, and local governments to help MSMEs participate in regional and global value chains.

• A push for DTI, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and local chambers of commerce to accelerate the sector’s digital transformation through targeted training, digital toolkits, and e-commerce access.

In terms of good governance, the group urged the government to “put an end to unabated, continuing, and excessive corruption in government projects and transactions” by instituting strict monitoring, transparency, and accountability mechanisms across all levels.

On digitalization and innovation, the PCCI called for the government to “invest in, regulate, and swiftly adapt Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and emerging digital technologies” to enhance public service efficiency and transparency, while also fostering data sovereignty and global competitiveness.

Additionally, to further support the agriculture and energy sectors, the group encouraged an integrated approach to strengthen them through innovation, investment, and sustainability to ensure national food and energy security.

Government and Industry Response

Converge ICT Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy, who chaired the two-day conference in Pasay City, emphasized the need for empowering businesses with digital technology. He noted that the country’s digital economy expanded by 7.6 percent in 2024, driven by digital-enabling infrastructure, e-commerce, and government digital services.

“This steady growth was primarily driven by digital-enabling infrastructure, e-commerce, digital content, and government digital services. There is no doubt that the future is digital. And that future is already here,” he said in his speech.

Uy also highlighted the importance of a sovereign cloud, which would store and protect local data within the country rather than overseas. He argued that sovereign cloud “ensures that our national security, economic resilience, and public trust are not outsourced,” especially in an era where data is “the fuel for innovation, and the foundation of decision-making.”

He stated the country is “best positioned” for these digital enhancements due to its strategic location, young and tech-savvy population, and strong government policy direction.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who delivered President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s closing speech, affirmed the government’s commitment to the digital push. He said the administration is promoting digital technology to boost businesses and lessen opportunities for corruption by reducing human interaction.

“Automated systems ensure consistency while digital platforms make transactions traceable,” he said.

Bersamin acknowledged initial steps toward technological innovations and sought the business sector’s continued cooperation to ensure “an efficient government service that promotes transparency.”

“Let us all harness the power of digital transformation to create a more effective, competitive, and inclusive Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines),” he concluded. / PNA