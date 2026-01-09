PCG braces for heavy sea traffic ahead of seaborne procession

WITH vessel registrations expected to increase in the days leading up to the seaborne procession on Jan. 17, 2026, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is preparing for heavy maritime traffic, following a dry run aimed at testing crowd control, timing, and safety measures.

The PCG reported that 180 vessels have so far registered to participate in the procession, with the number expected to reach or exceed last year’s turnout of more than 350 vessels.

PCG Cebu commander Capt. Jerome Lozada said registrations are expected to increase significantly next week.

“We are expecting to reach the same number this year, hopefully not exceeding too much, because 350-plus is already a lot. But next week, the registrations will really pick up,” Lozada said.

Lozada said the initial dry run yielded positive results, particularly in terms of timing, which he said is critical in coordinating vessel movements with Naval Forces Central as the procession departs for Pier 1, the designated route.

The dry run lasted about one hour and 30 minutes, with participating vessels traveling at an average speed of five knots. Vessel positioning was also tested to ensure orderly movement and safety during the actual procession.

To manage the expected volume of maritime traffic, the PCG, in coordination with partner agencies including the Philippine Navy, will deploy around 20 vessels to serve as marshals and safety monitors along the procession route.

An estimated 500 to 600 personnel will be mobilized to oversee operations and enforce safety measures.

Lozada said strict controls will be implemented. Deployment of PCG ersonnel will begin as early as the evening of Jan. 16 to stop unregistered vessels from entering the route.

Lozada said the dry run was a critical step in testing logistics, timing, and inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

“All in all, the dry run shows that our teams are ready. We are confident that with proper coordination and planning, the procession will proceed safely and successfully,” he said. / ABC