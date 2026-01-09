PCG Central Cebu reports successful dry run for seaborne procession

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Central Cebu has reported a successful dry run for the upcoming seaborne procession, signaling that preparations are on track for one of the region’s most anticipated religious events.

According to PCG Central Cebu Commander Captain Jerome Lozada, the dry run was overall commendable.

“We were able to perform and achieve our targets, particularly in terms of timing,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of precise scheduling to coordinate with Naval Forces Central as the vessels depart for Pier One, the designated route for the procession.

Captain Lozada said the dry run lasted approximately one hour and 30 minutes, with vessels moving at an average speed of five knots.

“Yes, especially the positioning of our vessels, which is critical to ensure a smooth and safe procession,” he added.

Only a few vessels participated in the initial dry run, as many were still arriving from Manila and others were undergoing final preparations.

“Hopefully by next week, we can hold another dry run where all participating vessels will take part,” he said.

At present, 180 vessels are registered for the event, he noted, with expectations to reach or approach last year’s record of over 350 registered vessels.

“We are expecting to reach the same number this year, hopefully not exceeding too much, because 350 plus is already a lot. But next week, the registrations will really pick up,” Lozada said.

The PCG, together with other partner agencies including the Navy, plans to deploy 18 to 20 vessels to act as marshalls and safety monitors along the procession route.

A total of approximately 500 to 600 personnel will be mobilized to ensure smooth operations.

Safety measures are also being strictly implemented. “At the entrance to CCLEX, we will close the entry at 4 a.m. No large ships will be allowed to dock at this point,” Lozada said.

Preparatory deployment of personnel will begin as early as the evening of January 16 to prevent unregistered vessels from entering the area.

The seaborne procession, an integral part of Cebu’s traditional religious celebrations, involves the coordinated movement of multiple vessels carrying images of the Santo Niño and other religious icons.

The dry run is seen as a critical step to test logistics, timing, and coordination among the Coast Guard, Navy, and participating private vessels.

“All in all, the dry run shows that our teams are ready. We are confident that with proper coordination and planning, the procession will proceed safely and successfully,” Lozada said. (ABC)