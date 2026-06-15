PCG rescues 28 in Tubbataha

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 28 individuals from a motor yacht that ran aground at the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

In a radio interview on Monday, June 15, PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the yacht, dubbed my Philippine Siren 2, left Puerto Princesa City on Wednesday, June 10, for a diving expedition in Tubbataha Reef, carrying 14 divers and 14 Filipino crew members.

The 14 divers were composed of nine Americans, three Germans and two Filipinos.

However, the vessel experienced a sudden squall while moored to an anchor buoy approximately 7.2 nautical miles northeast of Tubbataha Reef, causing it to run aground.

“That’s the time na nakatanggap tayo ng tawag at agad naman nagpadala ng ating mga tauhan, kasama rin ang personnel ng Tubbataha Management Office,” Cayabyab said.

(That was when we received a call and we immediately deployed personnel, including those from the Tubbataha Management Office.)

Precautionary measures

Cayabyab said the PCG deployed an oil spill boom around the grounded vessel as a precautionary measure. She said no oil leaks had been detected as of the interview.

She said vessels operating in Tubbataha Reef are required to secure a permit or clearance from the Tubbataha Management Office. She said that in case of maritime incidents in the area, they should immediately contact the PCG.

She cited the PCG’s 10-30 doctrine, under which small floating assets must be deployed within 10 minutes and larger vessels within 30 minutes of receiving a distress call. / PNA