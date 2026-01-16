PCG sets rules for seaborne procession

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Central Visayas ordered motorbancas participating in the Sinulog 2026 seaborne procession to remain stationary at the NUSTAR area, while large vessels were required to pre-position near the First Cebu-Mactan Bridge to ensure safety and order during the event.

In an advisory posted on the PCG Central Cebu Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, the Coast Guard said all registered vessels under the Yellow Category, or motorbancas, must remain stationary at the NUSTAR area throughout the procession.

The seaborne procession will be held early Saturday, Jan. 17, the vísperas day of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

“The galleon will turn in front of this area to avoid any possible accidents,” it added.

Meanwhile, vessels classified under the Blue Category, which include large boats, were instructed to pre-position near the First Cebu-Mactan Bridge and were allowed to follow the approved seaborne route from the bridge to Pier 2 under close PCG supervision.

The PCG said the galleon will turn in front of participating vessels to prevent possible accidents during the seaborne procession.

Boat owners and operators were reminded to strictly comply with all Coast Guard directives and safety measures to ensure a safe and orderly event.

The Coast Guard stressed that the cooperation of all participants is essential for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Sinulog 2026 seaborne procession. / CDF