PCG urges safety amid travel surge

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Central Visayas has urged stricter adherence to maritime safety rules amid the holiday travel surge, following the rescue of 18 people when a motorized banca capsized near Gilutungan Island.

All passengers and crew were rescued without serious injuries as authorities conducted search-and-rescue operations and began a preliminary investigation.

“The PCG continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and observe maritime safety measures, especially during peak travel periods,” said the Coast Guard in a public announcement on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Initial reports showed motorized banca Jhon David became unstable in Gilutungan Island and later drifted toward waters off Cuaming Island, Bohol on Dec. 28.

The vessel was bound for Cebu City from Getafe, Bohol.

Coast Guard teams in Cordova, Cebu, sprang into action after reports of a maritime incident reached the Passenger Assistance Center at the RoRo Port.

At around 1:20 p.m., responders under Oplan Biyaheng Ayos Pasko 2025 immediately launched search and rescue operations.

The crew of MV Ocean Jet 10 successfully rescued 14 passengers, transporting them safely to Pier 1 in Cebu City.

The motorized vessel’s operator and his son were also pulled to safety. The PCG then returned to their posts without any further issues.

No serious injuries were reported and rescued passengers were offered assistance while the PCG conducted a preliminary probe.

The capsized vessel was subsequently towed and placed near the Cordova Reef. / DPC