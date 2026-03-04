PCO, nine dailies unite vs. fake news

THE Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and nine of the country’s leading newspapers joined forces on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, to combat fake news and disinformation across digital and social media platforms and protect the public from their harmful effects.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to strengthen cooperation against fake news and disinformation as part of the government’s Oplan Kontra Fake News initiative.

PCO Secretary Dave Gomez formalized the agreement with representatives of BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld, Daily Tribune, Malaya Business Insight, Manila Bulletin, Manila Standard, Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Manila Times, and The Philippine Star. The signatories committed to promoting verified reporting, responsible information sharing, and transparency, while upholding press freedom and editorial independence.

The agreement defines fake news as content with no factual basis or that is materially misleading but presented as truthful, deliberately created or shared to deceive, and capable of causing public harm such as panic, violence, reputational damage, or interference in democratic processes.

Gomez said disinformation thrives on confusion and deception, but collaboration among credible media organizations can counter falsehoods through verified information.

The partnership aims to improve the dissemination of accurate information, strengthen public trust in credible media institutions, promote media and information literacy, and enable coordinated responses to disinformation during crises, emergencies, and disasters.

Under the agreement, the PCO and participating newspapers will establish communication channels to verify social media claims and exercise caution to prevent the spread of fabricated content. The partnership will also advance media and information literacy initiatives to help Filipinos distinguish fact from fiction.

The PCO has also set up an Anti-Fake News Desk where media organizations and the public can report suspicious or misleading content. Reports will be evaluated and referred to agencies such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Department of Justice for appropriate action.

The office said it will pursue individuals who deliberately spread fake news and disinformation online and will coordinate with digital platforms, including Meta and Google, to address coordinated disinformation campaigns and promote accountability in the digital space. /PNA