PCSO turns over 10 PTVs

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) turned over 18 patient transport vehicles (PTVs) worth P38.502 million to 10 Visayas provinces on June 25, 2026, at Toyota Mabolo in Cebu City.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said the vehicles will help bring healthcare services closer to communities, particularly in underserved areas. Unlike ambulances, PTVs are designed for transporting stable patients to medical facilities. Each unit is equipped with a stretcher, wheelchair, oxygen tank, first-aid kit, blood pressure monitor, and medicine cabinet.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the vehicles will improve access to medical care. The turnover forms part of the PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program, which has distributed 1,731 PTVs nationwide.

PCSO also released lotto revenue shares to several LGUs, including Cebu Province and Cebu City, under Executive Order 357-A to support health and social welfare programs. / Veejay Catadman and Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu Interns