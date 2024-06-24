PDBF shines in 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Race

The Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Elite Team once again made waves at the international stage, bringing home multiple awards at the 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Race.

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong, China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA), this year’s event drew over 4,000 athletes from 170 teams across 12 countries, including the Philippines. Last June 17, the East Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront came alive with fierce competition as PDBF went head-to-head with other racing powerhouses from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and many others.

The Philippine team successfully gained a podium finish, taking home a gold medal in the International Open competition, alongside two bronze medals in both the International Women’s Championship and the International Women’s Grand Championship.

“We had less than a month to prepare, with a diverse team where the majority are from the Navy. Despite conflicting schedules, we made sure to train six times a week, dedicating one to two hours to both land and boat training,” PDBF’s Team Manager Marcia Cristobal said. / PR