PDC backs 80-MW Alegria wind project

ALEGRIA and its local communities will gain real property taxes, local business taxes, a one percent royalty share of total gross income, and power sales shares following the Cebu Provincial Development Council (PDC) Executive Committee’s endorsement of an 80-megawatt wind power project Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

In a statement from Cebu Province public information page Thursday, June 11, the project, undertaken by MC Power Solutions, Inc., will inject 80 megawatts of power into the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) upon its completion in 2028.

The project is currently in the pre-development stage, which includes land surveys, environmental studies, community consultations, and wind resource assessments.

MC Power is installing a meteorological mast in Barangay Guadalupe to assess resources for the planned 10 eight-megawatt wind turbine generators.

The project will also span barangays Valencia and Lepanto.

Detailed design and civil works are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The company is currently securing necessary permits and clearances, and the PDC endorsement satisfies a key requirement for its Environmental Compliance Certificate.

Governor Pam Baricuatro and League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter President Cesar Suan presided over the meeting, where the committee approved the resolution endorsing and interposing no objection to the development.

Aside from tax revenues and the mandated P0.3-per-kilowatt-sales share under Department of Energy Regulations 1-94, the host communities will receive assistance through MC Power’s KAHALIGI corporate social responsibility program.

The resolution will be forwarded to the Regional Development Council for final endorsement to the national government. (CDF)