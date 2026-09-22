PDEA 7: 76% of barangays in Cebu now drug-cleared

As of Sept. 17, 816 of the province’s 1,066 barangays were classified as drug-cleared, while 18 were classified as drug-free and 232 remained drug-affected.

The Philippine Statistics Authority lists Cebu Province with 1,066 barangays, excluding the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Drug-cleared status

The 816 drug-cleared barangays account for 76.5 percent of the 1,066 barangays under Cebu Province.

The figure is a substantial increase from 2018, when 245 barangays, or 22.98 percent of the province’s 1,066 barangays, had been declared drug-cleared.

A Dangerous Drugs Board resolution states that a drug-affected barangay is one where the presence of persons who use drugs, pushers or other drug personalities has been reported and validated. The classification also covers barangays with illegal drug facilities or related activities.

It further states that a drug-cleared barangay is one that was previously classified as drug-affected, underwent the Barangay Drug Clearing Program and was declared cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing. A drug-free barangay, on the other hand, is a drug-unaffected barangay that was vetted and confirmed by the committee. / CDF