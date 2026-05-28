PDEA 7, police seize P884,000 worth of shabu, nab 4 suspects

DRUGS worth P884,000 were seized by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Cebu City police in separate anti-illegal drug operations on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

The latest buy-bust took place at 8:50 p.m. at a drug den located in Sitio Kamanggahan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Three suspects were arrested, identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias “Ontoy,” 38, the alleged operator of the drug den, and two others found inside the den, alias “Bonifacio,” 38, and alias “Mark,” 39, both construction workers and residents of Barangay Labangon.

Operatives recovered six packets of shabu weighing 10 grams with an estimated market value of P68,000, buy-bust money, and other pieces of evidence.

Earlier at 4:47 p.m., the PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team, together with Police Station 6 of the Sawang Calero Police Station under the Cebu City Police Office, conducted a buy-bust against a high-value target along General Gines Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as alias “Jojo Master,” 41, a resident of the area, who was caught in possession of five packs of shabu weighing 120 grams with a total estimated value of P816,000.

All seized illegal drugs have been forwarded to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, alias “Ontoy,” the operator of the Labangon drug den, had been under a one-month case buildup and was believed to be selling 20 to 30 grams of shabu per week.

Meanwhile, alias “Mark,” who was caught using shabu inside the drug den, had previously been arrested in 2021 and had already served his sentence.

Alcantara added that the suspect arrested in Barangay Suba, alias “Jojo Master,” had been under a two-week case buildup and was believed to be selling up to half a kilo of shabu per week. He was also previously arrested in 2024 for a drug-related case, but the case was dismissed.

Charges are being prepared for violations of Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 against those caught in possession of shabu, while those arrested inside the drug den will face charges for Section 7 (visiting a drug den), Section 12 (possession of drug paraphernalia), and Section 15 (use of illegal drugs) under the same law.

The four arrested individuals are currently detained at the PDEA 7 custodial facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. (AYB)