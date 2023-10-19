PDEA 7 tops performance review among regional offices

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) has emerged on top among regional offices in the Office Performance Commitment and Review (OPCR) done by their head office in the first quarter of 2023.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara described the development as a triumph for their organization and an inspiration to work harder.

The performance target for each PDEA office in the war against illegal drugs, where the PDEA 7 received the highest performance rating of 4.97 percent, served as the foundation for the PDEA national office's review.

The programs implemented by PDEA 7 together with the police, the Department of Interior and Local Government, barangay officials and other stakeholders in the Central Visayas have contributed to their success.

These include the anti-illegal drug operations and seminars in every barangay, destruction of seized illegal drugs every year, and inspections of airport terminals, seaports, hospitals, warehouses and pharmacies, where chemicals that require permits from their office are stored.

Alcantara added the contributions of other government agencies had helped them reach their goal.