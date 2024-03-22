PDEA alerts men over marijuana-flavored vapes

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) national headquarters in Quezon City has alerted their regional offices, especially those in Central Visayas, following a series of seizures of marijuana kush and cannabis oil that occurred over the last two weeks in March.

In the first week of March, the PDEA and the Bureau of Customs seized 18 balikbayan boxes containing cannabis oil and marijuana kush concealed in e-cigarettes worth P337 million at the port in Manila.

On March 14, 2024, in Taguig City, the PDEA and another law enforcement agency also seized cannabis oil and marijuana kush, and several vape products worth almost P1 million.

As a result, the PDEA issued a warning to other law enforcement organizations and its regional offices to be on the lookout for illegal substances of this kind, such as marijuana-flavored vape pens, that might have made their way to other parts of the country.

Although they have not yet been able to monitor its existence in Cebu, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that they would continue to enhance their intelligence surveillance.

Pelare issued a warning that anyone caught using marijuana-flavored vape cigarettes would be arrested.

"We have not received information about that, but we will check sa atung mga police officers on the ground, and of course this is a stern warning sa mga tawo nato nga ni entertain o naghimo ana, that using vape nga naa diay marijuana or any form of illegal drugs is a violation of Republic Act 9165," according to Pelare.

Police and narcotics agents have already been tasked to check vape sellers in Cebu or anyone trying to smuggle them into the island. (AYB, TPT)