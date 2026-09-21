PDEA arrests two drug suspects reported by barangay

TWO alleged drug personalities who were reported by their barangay to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office were arrested in a buy-bust operation early Sunday in Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The PDEA operation was conducted with the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station at about 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2026, in Purok Upper 4.

PDEA 7 (Central Visayas) Director Joel Plaza identified the suspects as alias Isko, 40, the target of the operation, and his alleged associate, alias Kiban, 36. Both are residents of Barangay Tunghaan.

Operatives seized two sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 30 grams, with an estimated average market value of P204,000.

Also seized were the buy-bust money, a cellular phone and other pieces of evidence, which are now in the custody of the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory.

The suspects are being held at the PDEA 7 custodial facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7 information officer, the agency conducted a month-long case buildup after the barangay reported the suspects’ alleged illegal drug activities.

Alcantara said authorities learned that alias Isko allegedly sold about 50 grams of shabu a week, sourced from his supplier.

She added that alias Kiban had previously been arrested in Talisay City in 2017 for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

PDEA 7 is preparing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, against the two suspects. (AYB)