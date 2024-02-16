PDEA Central Visayas dismantles eight drug dens in first two months of 2024

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) has already dismantled eight drug dens in the Central Visayas in the first two months of 2024.

Based on PDEA 7's statistics, five of these drug dens are situated in Cebu City, two in the province of Cebu, and one in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, according to information officer Leia Alcantara.

The two drug dens in San Francisco town on Camotes Island were the most significant of all the drug dens raided by PDEA 7, given the municipality had already been proclaimed drug-cleared.

However, Alcantara stated that this does not imply that illicit drug use is not possible within the town.

This implied that the police and local authorities were performing their jobs well.

The PDEA 7 expressed gratitude to the local authorities, particularly the members of Municipal Drug Abuse Council, for their ongoing campaign against drugs, which led to the discovery of two drug dens in their area.

In the Central Visayas, there are still a lot of drug dens that are being monitored by PDEA 7 and may be raided at any time if evidence is discovered.

Alcantara asked the public to report anything they discover in a residence that is accessible to any individuals around-the-clock, as this may have been converted into a drug den.

They should report this to their nearest police station. (AYB, TPT)