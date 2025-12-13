PDEA checks 9 barangays for drug-clear compliance

NINE barangays in Cordova underwent revalidation for their drug-cleared status on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, following an onsite assessment by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in coordination with the Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Madac).

The activity, held at the New Municipal Building Conference Hall, covered the annual retention and revalidation of Gabi, Ibabao, Pilipog, Day-as, Catarman, San Miguel, Cogon, Poblacion and Dapitan.

The revalidation forms part of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program under Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation 4, Series of 2021. It also fulfills the Anti-Drug Abuse Council performance audit required under the Department of the Interior and Local Government–Dangerous Drugs Board Joint Memorandum Circular 2018-01.

The activity was attended by barangay captains and secretaries, Madac focal person Artemio Degamo Jr, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office head Perlito Mahinay and committee chairpersons for operations and advocacy.

Objective

PDEA conducted the validation to determine whether the barangays continue to meet the standards required to maintain their drug-cleared classification.

The assessment checks for the absence of re-emerging drug personalities and verifies ongoing anti-drug operations and monitoring by the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council, the Philippine National Police and local government units.

PDEA also reviewed documentation of anti-drug programs, the consistency of advocacy and prevention activities and the maintenance of updated records, minutes, reports and interventions.

The validation aims to ensure sustained compliance with PDEA standards and the continued safety of the communities. / DPC