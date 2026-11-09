PDEA dismantles ‘drug den’ in Talisay, arrests 3

A REPORTED drug den in Sitio Kilawam, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, was dismantled by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), resulting in the arrest of three individuals on Saturday night, November 7, 2026.

The operation was conducted around 10:10 p.m. following complaints from residents in the area.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the alleged operator of the drug den as alias Hamner, 31, a fisherman who resides in the area.

Also arrested were two women, identified as alias Pacita, 65, and alias Janelle, 19, both residents of Barangay Tangke. The two were allegedly caught sniffing shabu when operatives raided the drug den.

Authorities seized seven sachets of shabu weighing approximately 11 grams, with an estimated standard street price of P74,800.

Also confiscated were drug paraphernalia bearing traces of shabu, including an improvised tooter, buy-bust money, a cellular phone and other pieces of evidence.

The seized items have been turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said the agency conducted three weeks of case buildup against the alleged drug den operator after receiving complaints from residents.

Alcantara said alias Hamner was reportedly capable of selling as much as 50 grams of shabu weekly, which he sourced from his supplier.

The three suspects are currently detained at the PDEA 7 custodial facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, while charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared. (AYB)