PDEA disputes reports narcotic agents ransacked a house in Argao town

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) will coordinate with the Argao Police Station following reports about the looting of two houses in Sitio Himongbongan, Barangay Taloot that took place on Tuesday evening, April 16, 2024,

One of the houses was allegedly ransacked by a group of over ten men who wore masks and identified themselves as PDEA agents.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara strongly denied that their personnel were involved in the crime because they had not conducted an anti-illegal drug operation on the day of the occurrence.

Alcantara clarified that PDEA agents who carry out anti-illegal operations always wear their uniforms and identification cards.

Following the incident, the PDEA 7 will work with the Argao police to schedule a talk with the victims in order to gather more information that may help the police in their investigation.

"Kani sila nag-gamit napud ni sa name sa PDEA, dili me mosugot nga ilang permi gamiton ang PDEA kay kami man ang madaot so we will take action kabahin ani. Mao na una among i-tap ang PNP mangayo mig tabang para ma coordinate namo ang hingtungdan makakuha mig information," Alcantara said.

(We will take action since they are using the name of PDEA again, which we do not tolerate as it will destroy our reputation. To collect information, we will first contact the PNP and seek for their assistance in setting up a conversation with the victims).

Alcantara stated that as soon as the offenders are apprehended, they will charge them for usurpation of authority.

She claimed that since this has previously occurred and the criminals have identified themselves as PDEA officers, the problem is not new to them. (AYB, TPT)